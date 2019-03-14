Helen A. (Bleakney) Howard, 92, of Salem Township, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the home of her beloved daughter, Barb Kepins, in Delmont.

She was born Sept. 8, 1926, in Plumcreek Township, daughter of the late John A. and Daisy M. (Silvis) Bleakney, and was a beautician by trade.

Helen was a devout member of the Delmont United Presbyterian Church and volunteer for the Delmont Meals on Wheels program. She spent countless hours serving the needs of the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert D. "Bob" Howard (1994) and brother, Blair (late, Velma) Bleakney; loving mother of Barry R. (Helen M.) Howard, of Monroeville and Barbara L. (John M.) Kepins, of Delmont; adored grandmother of Lori and Sarah Howard, and Scott (Kaylee) and Holly Kepins; and one new great-grandchild, Connor James Kepins; also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Bash-Nied Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Delmont United Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Caroline Vickery presiding. Everyone please meet at the church. A luncheon will follow the service and interment in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, will follow the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Delmont United Presbyterian Church, 101 Church St., Delmont, Pa. 15626, or Delmont Meals on Wheels, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, Pa. 15626. For directions and online expressions of sympathy, please refer to www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.