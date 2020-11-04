1/
Helen A. Kijowski
1922 - 2020
Helen A. Kijowski, 98, of Monaca, formerly of Manorville, Pa., died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Rochester Manor and Villa.

She was born on April 27, 1922, in Manorville, Pa., the daughter of the late Ralph and Jennifer Cunningham Minteer. Helen was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and really enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Kijowski; four brothers: James Minteer, Ronald "Buzz" Minteer, Robert Minteer and Stanley Minteer; and one sister, Charlotte Sellers.

Helen is survived by her son, Gary Kijowski and his wife, Lois; three grandchildren: Nicole (Michael) Steffler, Erinn (Todd Jenkins) Orlandini and Megan (Josh) Amster; six great-grandchildren: Andrew (Heather Whann) Steffler, Henry Orlandini, Anthony Orlandini, Jacob Amster, Levi Amster and Hannah Amster; and one great-great-grandchild, Brennan Steffler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Corless Matter Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 1133 Church St., Ambridge, corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to Mother Theresa Hospice, 3950 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corless-Matter Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
