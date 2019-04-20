Helen E. Arner, 97, of Freeport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Helen was born Sept. 4, 1921, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Mildred C. (Shoop) and James W. Bush.

She graduated from Freeport High School in 1939.

Helen married Walter Arner Oct. 25, 1944.

She lived all her life in South Buffalo Township (Freeport), until 2005 when she went to live with her daughter in Buffalo Township.

Helen was a homemaker and helped her husband on their dairy farm.

She taught children's Sunday school and was one of the founding members of the South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She was a member of Kiski Valley Presbyterian (PCA) Church in Leechburg.

Helen is survived by her son, Jerry (Pat) Arner, of South Buffalo Township; and daughter, Judy Matko, of Buffalo Township. She is also survived by grandchildren, Terry (Amy) Arner and Mindy (Ken) Henry; and great-grandchildren, Richard and Loryn Henry and Brooke, Summer and Ashley Arner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, Oct. 2, 1996; her infant granddaughter, Karen, in 1972; her son-in-law, Frank Matko, in 2004; her sisters, Dorothy Smeltz and Pearle Rush; and her brother, James Robert Bush.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Reformed Presbyterian Church of Slate Lick, 1097 Freeport Road in Kittanning. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rich Crofutt officiating. Burial will be held in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, c/o CLM Foundation, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, Pa. 16023. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.