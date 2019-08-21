Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church
810 Main St.
Manor Township, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church
810 Main St.
Manor Township, PA
1922 - 2019
Helen E. Smith Obituary

Helen E. Smith, 97, of Ford City, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice.

She was born July 22, 1922, in Manor Township, to David H. and Jessie Simpson Vensel.

Helen formerly worked at Friedland Clothing Store.

She was a member of Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Helen loved playing cards, camping, and spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Klugh, of Ford City, and Linda Smith, of Ford City; son, Dave and Jackie Smith, of Ford City; four grandchildren: Julie and Ben Satterfield, Michelle and Jason Worzbyt, Tyler and Chelsie Smith, and Karlee Smith; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Heather Satterfield and Christian Worzbyt; and a brother, Dave Vensel, of Ford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James H. Smith, who died April 15, 2018; and a sister, Mary Jane Kirkwood.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Friday at the Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 810 Main St., in Manor Township, until the funeral service at noon with the Rev. Gary Lyon officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

