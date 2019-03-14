Home

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Helen I. Cessna


1929 - 2019
Helen I. Cessna Obituary

Helen I. Cessna, 89, of St. Augustine, Fla., died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Born April 30, 1929, in Plumcreek Township, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Grace (Graham) Ridenour.

Helen was married to George Cessna, who preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2015.

She was a member of the Crescent Beach Baptist Church, a church which they started in their living room in 1992.

Surviving are two sons, George Cessna, of Sherwood, Ark., and Sidney Cessna, of Fort Myers, Fla.; one daughter, Lana Martin, of Indian Lakes, Fla.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her nine brothers and sisters.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one grandson, Jarret Martin.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Helen's grandnephew, Pastor Thomas Ridenour officiating. Burial will follow in Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.

