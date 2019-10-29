Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dongilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Irene Dongilli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Irene Dongilli Obituary

Helen Irene Dongilli, 57, of Kittanning, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 12, 1961, in Kittanning, to John Neal, Sr. and Helen Irene Bortz Bish.

Helen loved to get together with her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren and her pet cats.

Survivors include sons, Mark and fiancee, Kayla, Dongilli, of Ford City, Mitchel Dongilli, of Ford City and Michael Dongilli, of Kittanning; nine grandchildren; sisters, Barbara and Roger Myers, of Vandergrift, and Charlene Thevenin, of Ford City; and brothers, John Neal, Jr., of Ford City, Carl Neal, of Greensburg and Robert and Debbie Neal, of Orlando, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Terry Neal.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now