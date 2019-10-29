|
Helen Irene Dongilli, 57, of Kittanning, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 12, 1961, in Kittanning, to John Neal, Sr. and Helen Irene Bortz Bish.
Helen loved to get together with her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren and her pet cats.
Survivors include sons, Mark and fiancee, Kayla, Dongilli, of Ford City, Mitchel Dongilli, of Ford City and Michael Dongilli, of Kittanning; nine grandchildren; sisters, Barbara and Roger Myers, of Vandergrift, and Charlene Thevenin, of Ford City; and brothers, John Neal, Jr., of Ford City, Carl Neal, of Greensburg and Robert and Debbie Neal, of Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Terry Neal.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.