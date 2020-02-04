|
Helen J. Hufhand, 96, of Manorville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.
She was born July 7, 1923, in Worthington, to Orman B. and Hazel "Bessie" Claypoole Edwards.
Helen was retired from Montgomery Wards in Kittanning, and she worked at the Manorville Post Office.
A member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Manorville, she was a former of the church choir and recording secretary.
Helen enjoyed quilting, reading, doing puzzles and sitting on her porch. She also enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips.
She was a lifelong resident of her community.
Survivors include daughters, Anita and Robert Davila, of Kittanning, and Brenda and Jerry Mauthe Pizer, of Manorville; daughter-in-law, Kim Hufhand, of Manorville; grandchildren: Joy (Brad) Lang, Ryan (Sheilah) Davila, Josh Mauthe (Jimmy Reilly), Courtney Hufhand (Brian Magner) and Jake Mauthe; great-grandchildren: Zak, Nick and Caden Lang; step great-grandson, George Benemati; sister, Mary Louise Bundy, of Worthington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert M. Hufhand, who passed away in 1985; son, Robert Dar Hufhand, who passed away in 1986; two infants; sister, Hazel McMillen; brother, Frederick Edwards; and granddaughter, Nicole Davila, who passed away in 2007.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday at the Grace Lutheran Church, 610 Water St., Manorville, until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Damon officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.