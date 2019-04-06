Helen Jane Cyktich, 90, of Rural Valley, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Kittanning Care Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1928, to Michael and Fannie (Herniak) Mikita in Plumcreek Township.

She was a member St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro, and an active member of the Stitching Neighbors from the time it was started in 1959, until it disbanded in 2014. Helen also enjoyed canning, cooking, baking, making homemade pierogies, and sewing/embroidering.

Helen is survived by her son, Harry (Nancy) Cyktich, of Rural Valley; daughter, Patricia (Robert) Minteer, of Raleigh, N.C.; two granddaughters, Caitlin Cook, of Raleigh, N.C. and Jessica Datres, of Altoona; grandson, Chris Datres, of Altoona; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Nolan Cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Cyktich, seven sisters, Rose MaClimans, Evelyn Loney, Julia Kuhar, Katherine Keller, Mary Kopsky, Anna Liota, and Fannie Galusick; and two brothers, Joseph and Anthony Mikita.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Blessing service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley, with the Rev. Douglas Dorula officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery.