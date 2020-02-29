Home

Helen Josephine Cujas Wolfe

Helen Josephine Cujas Wolfe, 98, formerly of Ford City, widow of Ronald Clair Wolfe, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Mrs. Wolfe was born in Ford City, to the late Oliver Joseph Cujas and Louise Hansotte Cujas.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Joy Group and the Lydia Circle.

She enjoyed music, drama and the arts. She was a member of the Simpsonville Sunshine Singers. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, 500 and Canasta. She was the Honor Graduate of the Ford City High School Class of 1939.

Surviving are three daughters:

Joyce Dodd (Mark), Jan Beaty (John) and Karen Stoll (Joe); one son, Bob Wolfe (Mary Jo); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Constant Cujas and Albert Cujas; three sisters: Ruth McGovern, Alice Cujas; and Louise Crawford; and a brother-in-law, Jack Wolfe.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine, Ohio. Fletcher Funeral Service.

