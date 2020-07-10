Helen K. Mohney, 100, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

She was born Oct. 11, 1919, in Cambria County, Pa., to Joseph and Maria (Hryc) Krezel.

Helen attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Kittanning Garden Club, ACMH Auxiliary, YMCA Silver Sneakers and several bridge and card clubs. Helen enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Byron Mohney and wife, Anna, of Peachtree City, Ga.; daughter, Mary M. Gore and husband, Ted, of Poway, Calif.; and grandchildren: Kate Clegg and husband, Jack, Suzy Gore, Jane Gore, Lloyd Mohney and Luke Mohney.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd B. Mohney, Jr., who passed away on Nov. 6, 1977; five brothers: John, Julius and Robert Krezel and Walter and Stanley Robuck; and three sisters: Kay Krezel, Mary Fowlkes and Sophia Fay.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Funeral services will be held at the Kittanning Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, with the Rev. Jonathan L. Rosnick officiating.

Interment will be at the Kittanning Cemetery in Rayburn Township.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's honor to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 112 N. Water St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Helen's family, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.