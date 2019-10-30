Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Helen Coward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Coward


1929 - 2019
Helen L. Coward Obituary

Helen L. Coward, 90, of South Buffalo Township, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, peacefully, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Helen was born in Tarentum on May 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Anne (Stouffer) and Fred Shea.

She was the widow of Howard B. "Bud" Coward, Sr. who passed in 2007. Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She had worked as a nurses aid for a number of years while her children were in college. Helen was a long time volunteer with the Natrona Heights Meals on Wheels. She was very involved in many of her church's activities. She enjoyed quilting, sewing,cooking, baking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Kolbe, of Venice, Fla.; four grandsons: Jonathan (Meghan) Kolbe of Kittanning, Lt. Col. Michael and Aidan Kolbe serving in the U.S. Air Force, of Dayton, Ohio, and the twins, Darren Kolbe, of South Buffalo Township and Duane and Brittany Kolbe of Evans City. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen is preceded in death by her son, Howard B. "Buddy" Coward, Jr.; and her brother, James Shea.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. on Friday evening with the Rev. Greg Spencer officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave. Brackenridge, PA 15014. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

