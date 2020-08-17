Helen L. Rood, 91, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1929, in Boggs Township, Armstrong Co., to Lloyd and Bessie (Dailey) Marshall.

Helen lived in Kittanning most of her life and graduated from Kittanning High School in 1947.

She was happy to serve the families and animals of Lash Veterinary Associates for 36 years as the office manager.

Helen was a dedicated member of Grace Presbyterian Church and served as an elder of the church and as a nursery school teacher there for four years.

She also enjoyed participating in the former Jr. Women's Club of Kittanning and the former Business and Professional's Club of Kittanning.

When Helen had extra time, she took great pleasure in shopping and reading.

Though she kept busy, Helen always found time to spend with her favorite people, her children and grandchildren.

She put family above all else, and her legacy will live on in the happy memories she leaves behind.

Helen is survived by her son, Jeffrey J. Rood of Kittanning and Krista Taylor; daughters, Vicki Rood McGuire and husband Michael, of Kansas City, Mo., and Melissa Rood Copenhaver and husband Thomas, of Kittanning; granddaughters, Abby and Kelsey Copenhaver; great-grandchildren, Mary Kate and Brendan Lillis, Millie and Sophie Dondle, and Layne and Pierce Christy; step-granddaughters, Shannon Lillis and husband, Patrick, Megan Dondle and husband, Stan, Hannah Christy and Haley Bower; and sisters, Phyllis Smith and husband Herman, of Polk, Pa., and Kay Fink and husband Edward, of Tarentum, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 31 years, Clair "Mick" H. Rood, who passed away on May 3, 1978; twin infant grandsons, Blaine and Tyler Copenhaver; and sister, Jean Marshall.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.

Due to current COVID-19 regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's honor to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning PA 16201; and the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To view a tribute video or send an online condolence to Helen's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.