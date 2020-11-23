1/
Helen Marcinek
Helen Marcinek, 96, of Ford City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born March 14, 1924, in New Kensington, to Peter and Caroline Jarabek Horzempa.

Mrs. Marcinek formerly ran the Polish Falcons Bowling Lanes and was employed by Lefkofsky's in Ford City. A member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City, she loved gardening, cooking and baking.

Survivors include son, John Lynn Marcinek, of Ford City; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Marcinek; daughter, Sylvia Marcinek; and brother, Stanley Paul Horzempa.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Alan Grote officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
