Helen Marie (Schall) Stitt, 98, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.She was born in Manor Township on April 7, 1922, to Merne and Margery (Baker) Schall.She was a member of Heilman Emmanuel Lutheran Church.Helen is survived by her son, James Stitt, and his wife, Jan; granddaughter Janene Stitt (Chris Bohon); and son-in-law, Greg Schroeder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Stitt; her daughter, Ginny Schroeder; and two sisters, Jean Stubrich and Mary Alice Edwards.Per Helen's wishes, no visitation will be held and a private committal service took place at Heilman Emmanuel Church Cemetery with Pastor Eric Damon officiating.Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: www.snydercrissman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 29, 2020.