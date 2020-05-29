Helen Marie (Schall) Stitt
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie (Schall) Stitt, 98, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.She was born in Manor Township on April 7, 1922, to Merne and Margery (Baker) Schall.She was a member of Heilman Emmanuel Lutheran Church.Helen is survived by her son, James Stitt, and his wife, Jan; granddaughter Janene Stitt (Chris Bohon); and son-in-law, Greg Schroeder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Stitt; her daughter, Ginny Schroeder; and two sisters, Jean Stubrich and Mary Alice Edwards.Per Helen's wishes, no visitation will be held and a private committal service took place at Heilman Emmanuel Church Cemetery with Pastor Eric Damon officiating.Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: www.snydercrissman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved