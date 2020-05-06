Helen R. (Smith) Kiffer, 94, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.She was born on Aug. 22, 1925, to Oscar P. and Olive M. (Wilson) Smith in Cowanshannock Township.She was a member of the Pleasant Union Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping, hunting, a big Pittsburgh Pirates fan and spending time with her family.Helen's memory will be cherished by her two daughters: Eleanor (John) Jones, of Kittanning and Elaine (Dale) Claxton, of Texas; three granddaughters: Kathy (Rev. Dr. Randall) Forester, of Kenton, Ohio, Stephanie (companion Bobby Pogue) Rearick, of Texas, Rebecca (Trevor) Arianna, of Texas; one grandson, Kevin Jones, of Pittsburgh; and five great-grandchildren: Augustin Forester, Angelica Forester, Ashton Johns, Jeffrey Jones, and Bailey Arianna.She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Carl, whom she married June 15, 1946, and who died Dec. 21, 2008; three brothers: Paul, Ernest and Dean Smith; and five sisters: Mona Rea, Florence Wagner, Margaret Bittinger, Ruby Myers and Glady Smith, who died in infancy. As per COVID-19 guidelines, private services will be held with the Rev. Dr. Randall Forester, officiating. Burial will take place in the Pleasant Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 6, 2020.