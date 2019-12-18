|
Helen Ruth (Rupert) Hunia, 94, of Kittanning (North Buffalo Township), passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.
She was born Jan. 8, 1925, a daughter of the late Samuel Earle and Theresa M. (Miller) Rupert.
She married the love of her life, Michael Hunia, on July 14, 1950.
She worked at PPG Industries in Ford City, prior to her marriage.
She was a member of various bowling leagues throughout the years. Helen also enjoyed dancing lessons and bingo, as well as watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Steelers on TV and spending time with family and friends.
Helen is survived by one son, Robert M. Hunia, of North Buffalo Township, and wife, Dora; one daughter, Barbara Klukan, of North Buffalo Township, and husband, Paul; three grandchildren: Brett Klukan and wife, Abbey; Adam Hunia; Chris Hunia and wife, Justine; two great-grandchildren, Elliott Hunia and Lucas Hunia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, on July 6, 1999; four brothers: James E., Roy "Mike", George and Floyd Rupert; and three sisters: Alice Bowser, Martha Cochran and Alma Birch.
At the wishes of Helen, all arrangements are private at this time through Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Family and friends will be celebrating her life at a memorial dinner/ gathering planned near what would have been her 95th birthday in January 2020. Donations may be made in Helen's memory to Ford Cliff Volunteer Fire Dept.