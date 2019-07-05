Helen Wofford, 92, of Elderton, formerly of Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of 47 years to the late Frank Wofford; loving mother of Frank, Jr., (Paulette), Dan (Joanne), Jeff (Nancy), Randy (Karen), and the late Michael Wofford; grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 23; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of three late siblings; and a daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta Rollinger.

Helen owned and operated Wofford's Gulf Gas Station in Elderton, for many years.

She was an avid reader, liked Jeopardy and enjoyed traveling. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She would light up whenever they came to visit.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grane Hospice, Kittanning Care Center, and the staff of River Cliff Terrace for their excellent care. A service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.