Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wofford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wofford


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Wofford Obituary

Helen Wofford, 92, of Elderton, formerly of Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of 47 years to the late Frank Wofford; loving mother of Frank, Jr., (Paulette), Dan (Joanne), Jeff (Nancy), Randy (Karen), and the late Michael Wofford; grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 23; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of three late siblings; and a daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta Rollinger.

Helen owned and operated Wofford's Gulf Gas Station in Elderton, for many years.

She was an avid reader, liked Jeopardy and enjoyed traveling. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She would light up whenever they came to visit.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grane Hospice, Kittanning Care Center, and the staff of River Cliff Terrace for their excellent care. A service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now