Henrietta "Teeny" Claypoole
1929 - 2020
Henrietta "Teeny" Claypoole, 91, of Slate Lick, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

She was born April 10, 1929, in Cadogan, to the late Attilo "Til" and Beatrice (Mohr) Gariglio.

She was a long-time employee of Moonlight Mushrooms. Henrietta was of the Baptist faith. She was a Rainbow girl for the Masons. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and loved her dogs.

Survivors include her son, Charles (Linda) Walthour, of Sarver; daughter, Charlene Walthour, of North Carolina; granddaughter, Lindsey Walthour, of Sarver; grandsons, Ben (Rachel) Dinus, of Slate Lick, and Stevie Dinus, of Slate Lick; two grandpuppies, Maggie and Turney; and two brothers, Don (Cheryl) Gariglio, of Kittanning, and Dan (Kay) Gariglio, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Claypoole; and a sister, Beatrice Depner.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating. Interment in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Per state mandate and following CDC guidelines, those visiting the funeral home should wear a mask or facial covering and maintain social distance, while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at once.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Henrietta's honor to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
