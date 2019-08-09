|
Henry F. Brody, Jr., 82, of East Butler, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 30, 1937, in East Brady, he was a son of the late Henry F. Brody, Sr. and Mary (Rodgers) Brody.
Henry was a 1955 graduate of East Brady High School. He retired from Magnetics in 1999, following 44 years. He enjoyed traveling to East Brady, and eating at the Plaza Pantry. He also enjoyed gardening and was proud of his grandsons. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was picked and appeared in the movie "The D.I." which starred Jack Webb in 1957.
Henry was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia J. (Iman) Brody, whom he married June 4, 1960; two daughters, Patricia Michele Brody, of East Butler, and Linda (Dr. Francesco) Turco, of Kittanning; four grandsons: Dr. Nathan Turco, of Greensburg; Dr. Neil Turco, of Sheffield Village, Ohio; Nicholas Turco, of York, Pa.; and Nolan Turco, of Kittanning; his grand puppy, Oliver; two sisters-in-law, Jean Conerty, of Chicora, and Mary Jane Dremann, of Port Wentworth, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen McElroy, who was a resident of Chicora; and his brother, Louis Brody, who was a resident of Chardon, Ohio.
Family and friends will gather at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler, from 4-6 p.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler. Interment will follow in Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora. St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church to recite the Rosary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .