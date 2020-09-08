1/
Herbert Dale Zellefrow Sr.
Herbert Dale Zellefrow, Sr., 69, of Ford City, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home.

He was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Kittanning, to the late Herbert Zellefrow and Nancy Shanafelt.

Herbert was a lifelong resident of the area and was retired. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and bowling.

Herbert is survived by two daughters, Heather (Caleb) Dinger, of Ford City, and Bethann (Dan) Hutchison of Kittanning; grandson, Ashton Jones, of Ford City; grandson, Jeffrey Jones, of Ford City; granddaughter, Lylie McAninch, of Ford City; grandson, Jeremiah Hughes, of Ford City; grandson, Boe Johns, of Kittanning; grandson, Gabriel Johns, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Daniele Hutchison, of Kittanning; brothers, Rickie and Randy Zellefrow, of Kittanning and sister-in-law, Debra Zellefrow, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert J. Zellefrow, Jr. and Nancy Shanafelt; and brother, Gary Zellefrow.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Gale Winning officiating.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance, while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
