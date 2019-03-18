Herbert Jack Slama, 81, of Kittanning, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

Herbert was born on Feb. 4, 1938 in Ford City to Herbert Frank Slama and Agnes Chromiak Slama.

He was married to Theda Waltenbaugh Slama.

Herbert lived in Kittanning all his life. He worked as an electrician at Schenley Distillery. Herbert enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family.

In addition to his wife, Herbert is survived by daughters: Teresa Roup-Rearic, of Spring Church, Shawani and Donald Reid, of West Leechburg, Lucy Grafton, of Ford City; sons: Herbert Randel (Randy) and Leona Slama, of Ford City, Mark Todd Slama, of Freeport; brothers: Robert and Janet Slama, of Slate Lick; and grandchildren: Serina and Todd, Scott, Kristine, Jessica and Jace, Joshua and Amy, Kaitlynn, Jacob and Corrisa, Evan, Kenneth and Rachel, Chelsee and Alex.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ruth Kiley.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home. There will be additional visitation from 12:30 p.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.