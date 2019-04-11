Hilda A. Covolo, 90, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1928, to Sebastian and Emma (Michelini) Colo in Yatesboro.

Hilda was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, where she was a member of the choir.

She enjoyed cooking.

Hilda is survived by her son, Richard Covolo, of Rural Valley; daughter, Ann Marie (William) Gahagan, of Dayton; two grandsons, Michael (Shayla) Gahagan and Dominic (Sara) Covolo; two granddaughters, Dawn (Todd) Curry and Alicia Ross; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph Colo, of Mentor, Ohio, Frank (Theresa) Colo, of Ernest, Pa.; two sisters, Alice Fusaro, of Rural Valley and Virginia Borovatz, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert "Ab" Covolo; son, Tommy Covolo; two brothers, Albert and Guido Colo; two sisters, Theresa Gett and Elvira Zimmers; and a daughterin law, Debra Covolo.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with the Rev. Victor Baguna officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. The family would like to thank all Hilda's caregivers for all the great care they gave. www.carsonboyer.com.