Howard G. Hobaugh, 95, of Monongahela, formerly of Ford City, and Hermitage, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in The Residence at Hilltop, Carroll Township. Born Aug. 26, 1923, in Ford City, he was the son of Maurice E. and Helen B. (Walter) Hobaugh. After his graduation from Ford City High School, Howard enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served as a Corporal and airplane mechanic during World War II with the 87th Troop Carrier Squadron of the 438th Troop Carrier Group, which was part of the celebrated 101st Airborne Division who dropped the first paratroopers on D-Day. He was honored with the Good Conduct Medal and Distinguished Unit Badge European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 7 Bronze Stars. He retired as an electrician after 19 years from General Motors and after 23 years from PPG. Mr. Hobaugh was a former member of both The First Baptist Church in Ford City and Sharon, serving as a trustee for both. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association, F&AM Seneca Lodge No. 805, a life member of VFW Post No. 6166, American Legion Sharon Post and a past Ford Cliff Borough council member. One of his proudest accomplishments was in 2003, at the age of 80, earning his associates degree from Penn State, Shenango Valley Campus. Mr. Hobaugh was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh and Penn State sports, attending Penn State football games into his 80s with his family. He also enjoyed riding rollercoasters with his five grandchildren into his 70s. He will be greatly missed by his furry family, Abby and Ziva. He is survived by a daughter Lynda Nester of Monongahela (Carroll Township); two sons and daughters in law, Glenn and Susan Hobaugh of Herndon, Va., and Douglas and Rita Hobaugh of Greenville, Pa.; a brother Maurice E. "Duke", Jr. and wife Irene Hobaugh of Birdsboro, Pa., five grandchildren Jeremy (Kim) Hobaugh, Amy Hobaugh, Kimberly (Jacob) Romigh, Shelby Nester and Renae (Nicholas, Sr.) Schiavo, three great- grandchildren Crosby Hobaugh, Rose, and Nicholas (Nico) Schiavo, Jr. along with several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his wife Hilda M. Hobaugh who passed away July 20, 2013, a son-in-law Garret Nester who passed away May 26, 2007, a grandson Thomas Garret Nester and a sister Helen Jean Bernard. Friends will be received at the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at which time services will begin with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Contributions can be made in Mr. Hobaugh's name to either the Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation, 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela, PA 15063 or The Residence at Hilltop, 210 Route 837, Monongahela, PA 15063.