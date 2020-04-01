|
Howard J. "Hep" Hepler, 102, of Bethel Township, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Heritage Meadows in Kittanning.
A son of the late Abram Hepler and Mary (Hawk) Hepler, he was born on Jan. 17, 1918, in East Brady, Pa.
Howard graduated from Allegheny Township School in 1936. During World War II, he served in Luzon and the Western Pacific in the U.S. Army as a Technician Third Grade with the 3552nd Ordnance Medium Maintenance Automotive Company. Howard received the American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, and the World War II Victory Ribbon. He had been employed by the Phillips Motor Co. in Leechburg, for more than 21 years before retiring in 1979, as the service manager at Ravotti Ford Sales in Gilpin Township, after 19 years.
Howard was a member of Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilpin Township, where he served as a church usher, on the cemetery committee and formerly on the church council. He was also a former member of the VFW Post in Kittanning, and the Punxsutawney and Kiski Antique Car Clubs. He enjoyed going to his camp, hunting, boating and attending car shows.
Survivors include a son, Jerry J. Hepler (Carole) of Supply, N.C.; a daughter, Barbara Wakefield (James) of Indiana, Pa.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna A. (Downing) Hepler in August 1999; a son, William H. Hepler; two brothers, Roy and Gerald Hepler; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Hepler.
interment at Forks Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gilpin Township.