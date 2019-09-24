Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
The Towne Hall, 11329 US Route 422, Elderton
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard N. Shaffer


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard N. Shaffer Obituary

Howard N. Shaffer, 80, of Elderton, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1938, in Elderton, to Christopher N. and Agnes Z. (Smeltzer) Shaffer.

Howard was a lifelong resident of Elderton, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a self-employed farmer and a farrier. He was a member of the American Farrier's Association and the American Endurance Ride Conference. He enjoyed hunting and riding horses.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Debra E. (Fuenffinger) Shaffer; his son, Curtis Shaffer; grandson, Austin Shaffer; and two sisters, Marjorie Bonnett, of Erie and Edna Kough, of Elderton.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett Todd, Nesbitt Shaffer, and Harold Shaffer; and sisters, Ellen Catalano, Mary Cunningham, and Rose Cunningham.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Towne Hall, 11329 US Route 422, Elderton. Inurnment will be in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Howard's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.