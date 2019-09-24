|
|
Howard N. Shaffer, 80, of Elderton, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 15, 1938, in Elderton, to Christopher N. and Agnes Z. (Smeltzer) Shaffer.
Howard was a lifelong resident of Elderton, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a self-employed farmer and a farrier. He was a member of the American Farrier's Association and the American Endurance Ride Conference. He enjoyed hunting and riding horses.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Debra E. (Fuenffinger) Shaffer; his son, Curtis Shaffer; grandson, Austin Shaffer; and two sisters, Marjorie Bonnett, of Erie and Edna Kough, of Elderton.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Everett Todd, Nesbitt Shaffer, and Harold Shaffer; and sisters, Ellen Catalano, Mary Cunningham, and Rose Cunningham.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Towne Hall, 11329 US Route 422, Elderton. Inurnment will be in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Howard's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.