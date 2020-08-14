Howard R. "Bus" Shotts, 79, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on May 14, 1941, in Kittanning, to Howard and Genevieve Irene (Hetrick) Shotts.

Howard was a 1959 graduate of Kittanning High School and a lifelong resident of the Kittanning area. In his childhood years, he participated in the Sea Scouts which sparked his interest in military service. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served from 1959 through 1963. Howard worked as a coal miner for R&P Coal Company and was a member of the American Legion in Ford City. He enjoyed camping and had been a camp host for Cook Forest for a number of years. He loved Halloween, dressing up and handing out candy to the children. Howard had many friends and will be lovingly remembered as being very social.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Janice (Ratcliff) Shotts, whom he married on May 27, 1994; a step-son, Charles Cobb and wife, Renae, of Sarver; step-daughters, Debbie Cobb, of Ford City and Shonda Waltenbaugh and husband, Matt, of Ford City; four grandchildren: Nick Shotts and wife, Tara, Morgan Cobb, Nathan Cobb and Mattalyn Waltenbaugh; great-grandchildren: Jerzie, Leo and Nico Shotts; sisters, Mary "Pat" Rodetta Smeltzer, of Ford City and Rose Marie Matthews, of Saxonburg, a sister-in-law, Sally Shotts, of Columbia, Md.; a lifelong friend, Charles "Dewey" Bowser and wife, Jan, of Milwaukee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Monica Lynn Smouse; and his brother, Ray Edgar "Bud" Shotts.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Edward A. Walters officiating.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

