On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Ilene Carol Nichol, 82, of Freeport, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Ilene was born July 7, 1938, in Clarion, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Vera Maude (Mc- Naughton) Crosson of Clarion, Pa.

Ilene was a 1956 graduate of Clarion Limestone and 1959 graduate of Clarion State Teacher's College. She went on to teach at Keystone School District, Apollo Ridge and Freeport School District, from where she retired. She married Robert Irwin Nichol, Sr. on Nov. 8, 1958, and remained married until his death on Oct. 31, 2006. She loved traveling with her husband, and serving 20 years with the U.S. International Muzzleloader Team. She loved spending time and shopping with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Robin (Pat) Ritrosky, of Kittanning, and Robert (Kim) Nichol, Jr., of Sarver; grandchildren: Ashlee (Ryan) Strawcutter, Crystal (Gary) Truitt, Tabbatha (Nate) Adams, Sarah Weidenhof, Jocelyn (Josh) Korbeck, Alyssa Nichol, Levi (Courtnee) Ritrosky and Sgt. Chandler (Jen) Nichol; and great-grandchildren:

Deanna, Brook, Gavin, Ivy, Abby, Evelyn, Thomas, Eli, Olivia, Lila, Logan, Ezra, Casmir and Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert; sisters, Jerri Shingledecker and Shirley Mays; and brothers, Dean and Harold Crosson.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:30 p.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, Pa., with Pastor Mike Greiner officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Interment will follow in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com