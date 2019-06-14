Irene Elizabeth Lux, 89, of Ford City (Manor Township), died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek, where she was a resident for two weeks.

She was born March 17, 1930, in NuMine, to Louis and Mary Roney Sabo.

Irene was a homemaker.

She was a lifetime member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.

Irene's greatest joy was her family and playing with her dog, Rena.

She was a resident of her community for 68 years.

Survivors include daughter, Kathleen Lux Contrucci, of Ford City; son, Michael E. and Pamela Lux, of Shrewsbury, Mass.; her grandchildren include: Dr. Sarah Contrucci, of Philadelphia, Benjamin and Nchima Contrucci, of Cranberry Township, Crystol and Hal Brown, Christopher and Hope Shay, Catie and John McClain, all of Orangeburg, S.C., and Todd Tievli, of Shrewsbury, Mass.; eight great-granchildren; sister, Helen Tomich, of Belle Vernon; brothers, William and Carie Sabo, of Indiana, Pa., and John and Rose Sabo, of NuMine; brotherin law, Dr. Dennis Shay, of Orangeburg, S.C.; and also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank A. Lux, Jr., who died in 1980; daughter, Patricia A. Shay; son, Frank H. Lux; sonin law, Albert A. Contrucci; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret (Andrew) Palczer; and brother and sister-in-law, Louis (Nancy) Sabo.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a .