Irma J. Yassem


1938 - 2020
Irma J. Yassem Obituary

Irma J. Yassem, 81, of Meadville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

She was born on June 21, 1938, to the late Anthony and Bernice (Yount) Herbst in Kittanning. She married John Yassem in June of 1956. He survives.

Irma graduated from Ford City High School. She worked as a secretary at many places. She retired from the payroll department at Meadville Medical Center.

Irma was a great cook, seamstress, crafter and baker, especially known for her nut rolls, cream puffs, nut horns and any kind of pie she could bake.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John; one daughter, Tonya J. Enos (Steven Bradbury), of Rosebud,

Texas; two grandchildren, Anthony Bilka and his wife, Nadya, of Meadville, and Nicole Di Giacomo and her husband, Mark, of Belton, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Anastasia Bilka; one sister, Betty Simmons and her husband, Lowell, of Ford City; and two brothers, Jim Herbst, of Manorville, and Ronald Herbst, of Hamburg, Pa.

She is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Maryann Herbst.

As per Irma's wishes, there will be no services. Please sign Irma's guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

