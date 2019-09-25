Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Ford City, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Ford City, PA
Isaac Daniel Kuhta

Isaac Daniel Kuhta Obituary

Isaac Daniel Kuhta, 24, of Ford City, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

He was born April 5, 1995, in East Franklin Township, to Daniel Lee Kuhta and Michelle Loraine Zahradnik Sperl.

He was employed at Mike Toy's.

Isaac enjoyed writing music and singing. He sang rap music. He enjoyed video games and hanging with his friends.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his father, Daniel Lee Kuhta, of Ford City; his mother, Michelle Sperl, of Brackenridge; sisters, Malaya Sperl, of Brackenridge, Annie Sperl, of Brackenridge, and Danielle Kuhta; brother, Joshua Kuhta; maternal grandparents, Diana and Marc Mantini, of Ford City, Paul and Amy Zahradnik, of Ford City, paternal grandmother, Linda Kuhta, of Ford City; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Ford, of Cadogan; uncle, Erin and Missy Zahradnik; and cousins, Timmy, Kayla, Zach and Kylie.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Arthur Kuhta; maternal great-grandfather, Robert Dykes; and uncle, Kevin Zahradnik.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

