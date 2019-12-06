|
Ivan Orlo Cousins, Jr., 68, of Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and his family, passing away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Oct. 8, 1951, to the late Ivan O. Cousins, Sr. and Alberta Christina (Taylor) Cousins.
Ivan is survived by his sister, Rosalie Hockenberry; uncle and aunt, Wesley and Grace Taylor; very close cousin (a second sister), Janet L. Schaub; aunts, Ruth Cogley and Betty Schrecengost; numerous cousins and a few close friends at Balcony Towers, including lifelong friends, Jim Miller and Leonard Cravenor.
One of his favorite activities in life was playing guitars and singing county western songs. He helped anyone who needed guidance on stringing their musical instruments. He was an avid hunter early in life with his father, but as diabetes took control of his life he had to forgo any walking in the woods or driving his truck. He was an avid reader of "Pennsylvania Game & News." He enjoyed playing bingo with the ladies of Balcony Towers. Ivan was looking forward to the Christmas Dinner at the Villa Rosa Restaurant. He enjoyed eating at the Presbyterian Church dinners with his sister, aunt and uncle. He liked visiting with his friend, Debbie Acerino.
Ivan loved his new furry friend, Daisey May, a red mixed dachshund, whom he would spend his time at home with and go for rides on the scooter to the park. Ivan also loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant baby sister, Beverley Jean. He will be in his glory singing with his father and brother-in-law, Frank Hockenberry.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Josh Webb officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.