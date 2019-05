J. Kay Davidson, 84, of Rural Valley, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rural Valley Methodist Church.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Leader Times.