J. Louise (Faulkner) Faulx, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville, Pa. She was born June 9, 1930, and was the daughter of Frank A. and Lida I. (Klingensmith) Faulkner. On Valentine's Day 1974, she married George M. Faulx and they enjoyed 32 years together. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2007. Growing up, she lived in Rayburn Township, Troy Hill, and North Buffalo Township. After marrying, she resided in Ford City. Along with her sister Bertha, she fondly cared for her brother Eugene (Gene) and he remained by her side until her last day. Also, as the years went on, George needed extra care and Louise lovingly cared for him and Gene. She had them both out every day and they often went to Wendy's and the Dairy Queen. She attended Kittanning Schools and worked at Woolworth's 5 and 10 as a clerk and sign maker, Bish Motors in Ford City as a bookkeeper, Brocious Pipe as a bookkeeper, and for DiMond Chiropractic as a receptionist. Also, she worked along side George in his Faulx Alignment Service business and was a Notary. While working at Bish's and Dr. DiMond's, Gene accompanied her. Louise enjoyed gardening, canning, mowing grass, and cooking and was known for her pineapple upside down cake, sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, and applesauce fruitcake. She was a long-time member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning and enjoyed attending church dinners there and in the neighboring communities. Festivals and the Butler Fair were favorites of hers. She also enjoyed visiting relatives, picnics, and vacationing at Niagara Falls. She is survived by her sister, Frances "Boots" Peters of South Carolina; her brother, Eugene "Gene" Faulkner of Brookville, Pa.; her step-son, Kenneth "Peanut" G. Faulx and wife, Carol, of Ford City and family; her niece, Wilma Lee (Arthur) Koeller and family, of South Carolina; her niece, Nancy (Ed) Holben and family, of Virginia; her nephew, Richard "Dick" (Dorothy) Faulkner and family, of Virginia; her nephew, Gary Faulkner, of Oregon; and her cousin, Wendy Strouse Watt, OD (Mark), of Reynoldville, Pa., who attended to her needs. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Bertha Faulkner; brother, James (Jim) Faulkner, and his wife, Alberta (Birdie); brother-in-law, Lawson (Ford) Peters; nephew, Larry Peters and his wife, Linda "Lyn"; nephew, Ronald "Ron" Faulkner; and cousins, Jean (Faulkner) Strouse and Joy (Faulkner) Carlson. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Limestone Cemetery in Adrian. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com