Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church
2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd.
Dayton, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church
2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd.
Dayton, PA
J. Robert Lockhart


1932 - 2020
J. Robert Lockhart Obituary

J. Robert Lockhart, 87, of Smicksburg, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Feb. 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Bob was born on May 17, 1932, to Howard and Alice (Schaumberger) Lockhart in South Mahoning Township.

He graduated from Marion Center Area High School in 1950. He served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War.

Bob married Elinor (Brown) on July 11, 1953.

He spent many hours behind the wheel of a tractor in the farm fields and in the barn milking cows.

Bob was an active member of Dayton Glade Run Church when he served as an elder, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School Teacher.

He was a member of the Dayton Young Farmers, and sold McNess Supplies and Pioneer Seed throughout his career.

Bob was a director at South Bend Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

He received many awards and recognitions for his dedication to the farming community.

Bob's faith was steadfast and was the strong patriarch of the family.

He is fondly remembered talking to everyone he met as well as singing his favorite song, "The Bear Went Over the Mountain."

Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elinor, of 66 years; five daughters, Gladys (Eugene) Smith of Rural Valley, Mary (Eugene) Silvis of Winter Haven, Fla., Lois (Todd) Marino of Smicksburg, Linda (Henry) Lantelme of Leechburg, and Sara (Jeffrey) Fike of Smicksburg; son, Robert (Marlane) Lockhart of Dayton; brother, William Lockhart of Smicksburg; and 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Alice; step-mother, Rebecca Lockhart; infant son, James Robert Lockhart, sister, Eloise Lockhart, brother, Charles Lockhart, and son-in-law, Hal Lloyd.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, PA. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd., Dayton, PA. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Revs. Sheila Wadding and Todd Marino officiating.

Burial will take place in the Gilgal Cemetery, Marion Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church or Gilgal Presbyterian Church, Cemetery Fund, 638 Gilgal Rd., Marion Center, PA 15759 www.carsonboyer.com

