Jack B. Bailie, Sr., 76, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Jack was born on June 16, 1943, in New Kensington, to Frank B. and Edith M. (Roberts) Bailie.
Jack was a retired truck driver with PennDOT. He was a life member at East Deer Fire Department, where he once served as chief. He loved farming, hunting, and fishing.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Jack B. Bailie, Jr. and wife, Nancy, of Creighton, Pa.; a daughter, Anita Nowak and husband, Steve, of Cabot, Pa.; five grandchildren, Kayla Bylinowski and husband, Erek, Karli Szweda and husband, Nick, Andrew Bailie and wife, Emily, Brett Bailie and wife, Emily, and Bailie Nowak; five great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gabriel Szweda, Aiden Bailie, Avery, and Amelia Bylinowski; and caregiver and special friend, Jessica Kespelher.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Jack's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.