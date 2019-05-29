Jack B. Shaffer, 92, of New Bethlehem, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville. He was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, the fourth child of the late Jacob T. and Ruth (Procious) Shaffer. He grew up on the family farm. Jack graduated from the New Bethlehem High School in 1944, where he played football. He also served our country as a Merchant Marine aboard a Victory ship in the Pacific during World War II. Following the war he worked for the Kittanning Telephone Co. as a linesman, drove a coal truck for his brother-in-law, Earl Cornman, and worked briefly as a coal miner. In the early 1950s, he and his wife, moved to Long Island, N.Y., where he worked as an aircraft electrician for Republic Aircraft. In 1956, he returned to Armstrong County, to become proprietor of Shaffer's Market in Distant, for many years. Jack organized the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Distant. Jack worked diligently as a member of the Mahoning Township Water Authority to bring municipal water to the Distant area. He was also instrumental in organizing the Distant Fire Co. Jack was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in New Bethlehem, where he held many leadership positions. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ann (Ellenberger) Shaffer; sons, Thomas J. (Lois Guthrie) Shaffer, of Dayton and Jeffrey L. (Pamela Serene) Shaffer, of Kittanning; daughters, Nancy (Bill) Starr, of Elizabeth, Pa.; and Connie (Simon) Brocious of Summerville, Pa.; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by a sister, Dorothy (Clarence) Cornish, of Kittanning. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Emogene Cornman; older brother, Kenneth E. Shaffer; and one great-grandchild, Lauren Elizabeth Kuck. Friends will be received on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. William Starr, assisted by the Rev. Sarah Heppenstall, officiating Graveside services will be conducted at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant. A luncheon will follow at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jack's honor to the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.