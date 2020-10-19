1/
Jack Clifford Walter
Jack Clifford Walter, 73, of Ford City, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.

Jack was born in Kittanning, Pa., at Armstrong Hospital.

He graduated from Kittanning High School, and in his youth worked with Pap Walker at Elwood Garage. From there, he worked at Eljer from 1969 until his retirement in 2001. Jack enjoyed listening to music, bears, woodworking, antiques cars, tinkering around the house and having long conversations with his grandchildren about how to do things.

He leaves behind his sister, Etta Mae Walter, from Las Vegas; a son, Joshua A. (Rebecca) Walter; a daughter, Sharon A. (Brian) Carl; his grandchildren: Athena L. (Gary) Clows, Lauricia K. (William) Sink, Aundrea R. (David) Clows, Alexia M. (Ethan) Pompelia, Ayliss E. (Calvin) Koffman, Jacob A. Retzer, Andrew M. (Clarissa) Bowser, Jackalynn J. Walter, Marcus A. (McKenna) Carl, Paul A. Walter, Zachery C. Carl, Keely M. Walter, Mia M. Walter, Blaze M. Walter and Joshua J. Walter; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, Laura Arlene Walter, on Feb. 16, 2006, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1968; along with his parents, Emerson Claire Walter and Violet Maxine Walter; as well as his brother, Claire Emerson Walter; and sister, Eileen Elizabeth Slagle.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
