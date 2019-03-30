Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Jack F. Cramer

Jack F. Cramer

Jack F. Cramer, 84, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.

He was born on July 20, 1934, on the family farm on Pony Farm Road, to the late James E. and Louise (Foreman) Cramer.

Jack was employed for many years with the Harry M. Pollock Co., where he held many different positions.

He was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning. He also belonged to North Buffalo and Ford City Sportsmen's Clubs, Conservation League, and the NRA.

Jack was an avid hunter and every year he looked forward to going to hunting camp for the first week of buck season. He also enjoyed shooting trap and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Left behind to cherish his memory are son, Jerry L. Cramer and wife, Wanda, of Ford City; daughters, Melanie L. Delp, of New Jersey, and Alison Smith, of Kittanning; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Shirley L. (Smith) Cramer, brother, Raymond Cramer, and sisterin law, Mildred (Mous) Cramer.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in West Glade Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

