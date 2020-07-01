Jack G. Younkins
1931 - 2020
Jack G. Younkins, 88, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

He was born Sept. 4, 1931, in North Buffalo Township, to Clarence and Mildred (Jack) Younkins.

Jack was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County, and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He attended Union Baptist Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 244 in Kittanning. He retired from Ford City A & P after 29 years as a secondman. Jack loved to fish and watch sports, especially baseball.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Florence (Perks) Younkins, whom he married on Aug. 27, 1958; one daughter, Karen Grafton, of Kittanning; grandson, Jason (Tarah) Grafton, of Butler; three great-grandchildren: Kayla, Anthony and Lena Grafton; and one sister, Jean Enterline, of Dayton.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Younkins; and one sister, Judy Wyant.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Jonathan D. Hill officiating.

Interment will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, East Franklin Township.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Jack's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
JUL
2
Service
02:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
