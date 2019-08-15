|
Jack L. Cox, 81, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Sugarcreek Rest.
Born Dec. 4, 1937, on Troy Hill, he was a son of the late Jonathan Elmer and Wilda L. (Hallowell) Cox. He was an U.S. Army veteran. He was a union carpenter with Henry Shaffer Lumber Co. Jack was in Local 432, with more than 50 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and going for rides. He could always be found sitting outside his garage talking with people. He loved his dogs "Mandy" and "Molly." Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Left behind to cherish his memory includes his son, John Cox and wife, Natalie, of Kittanning, and their children: Jonathan E. Cox and wife, Ashley (Leard), Christina N. Cox (Edward Berry), and Nathaniel J. Cox and wife, Cassandra (Mc- Clure); son, Bryan K. Cox, of Kittanning, and his children, Kelsee Cox and Kodee Cox; great-grandchildren: Cody M. Cox, Jessie L. Berry, Daniel J. Cox, Jase B. Cox, and Waylon P. Cox; brothers: Tom Cox, Don Cox, and Mike Cox; sister, Janet Johns; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Martha (Myers) Cox, who passed away June 4, 2012; son, Jackie Lee Cox; great-granddaughter, Oracle Lee Berry; brothers: William, Dave, Bob, Wib, and Dan Cox; sisters, Nan Clark and Effie Arbuckle; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mervin and Katherine L. Myers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sugarcreek Rest for the special care they gave to Jack.
Friends will be received on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Michael Bobbitt officiating. Burial will follow in Kittanning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jack's honor to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.