Jack L. Ray, 88, of Ford City, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born on May 21, 1932, in Bethel Township to Norman and Irene (Lookabaugh) Ray.

Mr. Ray was a retired machinist who worked for 30 years for Alcoa in New Kensington, where he was in The 25 Year Club.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, and was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Ray loved watching sports, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan.

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to Florida for the winter and visiting national parks.

Mr. Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Genevieve (Klimkowicz) Ray, whom he married on Jan. 23, 1960; a daughter, Barbara (Ray) (Gregory) Retzer, of Manor Township; a son, Mark (Gloria) Ray, of Nebraska; and by two sisters, Shirley (Robert) Waddell of Leechburg and Marilyn (Paul) Virostek of Vandergrift.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Edith George, Darletta Boyd and Jean Egley; and by four brothers, Edwin Ray, Harold Ray, Robert Ray and Allan Dale Ray; and by his service dog, Shaggy, and his cat, Dolly.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Mantini Funeral Home, Ford City.

Mr. Ray's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Mantini Funeral Home, with the Rev. Edward Volz officiating.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ford City.

His family suggests that any memorial contributions in his name be made to Orphans of the Storm, Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.