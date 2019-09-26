|
Jack Thomaswick, 94, of Manorville, died peacefully in his sleep, in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
A memorial service for Jack, will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A one hour viewing and to meet the family will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Following the service, a meal will be served in the church basement and everyone is welcome to celebrate Jack's life. For those needing assistance, an elevator is located in the rear entrance to the church.
Jack was very active well into his 90s by singing in the church choir, driving around Ford City, to shop and play his daily numbers, working in the yard, taking frequent trips to the casino and the movies, and keeping up with his grandchildren and their busy lives.
Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and then came home to marry his sweetheart, Beverly Cunningham; and they shared 66 wonderful years together, until Beverly's death on June 3, 2013. Jack spent 42 years working at Eljer, until his retirement. Throughout his life, he had a strong interest in baseball, coaching several of the local teams each summer. This love for the game even took him all the way to the professional level by winning an essay contest on how to improve the 1950 Pittsburgh Pirates. So on Sept. 3, 1950, Jack was the actual manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, filling out the starting line-up and coaching third base. It should be no surprise that the Pirates won 12-11 that day and Jack retired undefeated with a record of 1-0.
Jack and Beverly raised four children during those happy years. Cheryl, the oldest passed away on Aug. 24, 2002. Shelley (Eric) Morrison resides in Wilmington, Del., Shane lives in Manorville, and Shauna (Joseph) Wujek lives in Littleton, Colo.
Jack is survived by a sister, Arliss Webster, and niece, Kelly (Dan) DeFazio, all of Rockledge, Fla.; a brotherin law, Bill (Nancy) Cunningham, of Ford City. Jack was blessed with six grandsons, Andrew Reitnauer, of Sterling, Va., Shawn Lindsey and Kent Lindsey, of Delaware, Brett Thomaswick (Jessica), of Carolina Shores, N.C., Blaze (Stephanie) Wujek, of Douglas, Wyo., and Bryce (Carly) Wujek, of Albuquerque,
N.M.; and three great-grandchildren, Jack and Hope Reitnauer, of Long Island, and Victor Lindsey, of Wilmington, Del.
Pastor Eric Damon will conduct the service. Burial will be at the Ford City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.