Jack W. Dyess, Sr., 86, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin.
Jack was born on April 28, 1933, in Kittanning, to Charles B. Dyess and Thelma V. (Tregaskes) Dyess Rupert.
Jack was a 1951 graduate of the Kittanning High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a steel worker for 29 years with Allegheny Ludlum, until his retirement in 1980, and was a member of the United Steel Workers of America. Jack was a member of the Union Avenue Methodist Church of Kittanning, where he served as a choir member, a youth leader, and a Lay Leader. He was known for his gospel singings in the Kittanning area. He had participated with the Kittanning Armstrong Court High- Rise Church Service for more than 30 years, the Kittanning Firemen's Band for five years, and the Armstrong County Concert Band. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Jack W. Dyess, Jr. and wife, Louise, of Leechburg; a daughter, Diana Lynn Denetdale and husband, Wilbert, of Show Low, Ariz.; grandchildren: Michael Dyess and fiancée, Sara Britt, Brenda Wagner and husband, John, and Brandon Denetdale; step-grandchildren: Kegan Dombroski and wife, Kaitlin, Kristie Gaetani and husband, Bryan, Leah Eckman, and Lori Reedy; great-grandchildren: Jacob Dyess, Austin Dyess, Averi Lynn Fenstermaker, Riley Ann Fenstermaker, Skylar Ashli Dyess, and Hayden Michael Dyess; and a sister, Charleen Wyant and husband, Gary, of Kittanning.
He is preceded in death by his parents mentioned above; his loving wife of 51 years, Anna Mae (Round) Dyess, whom he married Nov. 23, 1956, and who passed away on Sept. 3, 2008; and step-father, Donald Rupert.
Relatives and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 421 Union Ave., Kittanning, with the Rev. Deb Kociban officiating. Interment will be in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 421 Union Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Jack's family or a view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.