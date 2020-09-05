Jackie Lynn Anthony, 65, of Cochranton, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence with good friends and family by her side.

She was born on June 25, 1954, in Kittanning, to Shirley (Roudybush) and the late Donald James Grafton. She married Gerald F. Anthony on Sept. 15, 1973. He survives.

Jackie graduated from Kittanning High School and also studied computer administration at Lenape Vo-Tech. She worked for Meadville Forging for 33 years. She was a member of Geneva Faith United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed going to flea markets, Saturday nights at Mercer Race Track and she was a NASCAR fan. She loved working on classic cars with her husband and attending classic car shows with their 1969 Mercury Cougar and their 1936 Buick 3 window Coup. She was a member of the Buick Club.

In addition to her husband of 47 years, Gerald, Jackie is survived by her mother, Shirley Grafton, of Kittanning; one daughter, Crystal Anthony, of Meadville; one son, Curtis Anthony and his wife, Katie, of Glenshaw; one sister, Jennifer Schreckengost and her husband, James, of Worthington; and one brother, James Grafton and his wife, Bonnie, of Kittanning.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church, 1006 Butler Road, Kittanning, PA 16201. Meal will be served from 2-4 p.m. Service will take place from 4:30-5 p.m.

Casual dress. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jackie's name to American Cancer Society-Relay For Life of Ford City, ATTN: Relay For Life Ford City-SK #MZBQG6, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg Office, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Please sign Jackie's online guestbook at: hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.