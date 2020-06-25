It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jackie M. Johns, 61, of Kittanning, Pa., on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Titusville, Fla., Jackie was raised in the Greensburg, Pa., area and graduated from Hempfield Senior High School. She was the owner and operator of Jackie's Flower and Gift Shop in Kittanning, for all her adult life, where she found great purpose in celebrating the milestones and mourning the losses alongside her customers. She also opened and ran Sweet Treats, a summer seasonal business, in Bethany Beach, Del., in 2004.

Jackie loved to cook and was a fabulous baker. She lit up a room when she entered and lived her life with a passion for trying to make peoples' lives better and brighter.

She was severely injured and disabled in a car accident in 2007, resulting in a physical decline that led to her passing.

Survivors include her mother, Concetta Cordial, of Greensburg, Pa., and brother, Dale (Michelle) Cordial, of Greensburg, Pa. Other survivors include her husband and caregiver, Sheridan Johns, of Kittanning, Pa.; children: Samuel George (Tiffany) Taladay, of Dayton, Pa., Andrew Ross Taladay, of Kittanning, Pa., Katie Beth Taladay, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stephen Anthony (Jamey) Johns, of Kittanning, Pa. Also surviving are grandchildren: Mason Taladay, Isabella Taladay and Trey Taladay. Special survivors include: Cindy Irick, of West Liberty, Ohio, Trish Lindsay, of Sarver, Pa., Celeste Flock, of Greensburg, Pa., Sharon Wolfe, Michelle (Mickey) Langham, Jeremy (Buck) Reitler, all of Kittanning, Pa., and Andrew Chatterton, of Dagsboro, Del. These people always remembered and showed care for Jackie during her disability.

Jackie was preceded in death by twin daughters, Ashley and Elizabeth Johns, and her very special Aunt Shirley.

There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jackie's name may be made to brainsupportnetwork.org or mailed to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.