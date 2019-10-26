Home

Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Jacob Andrew Johns, 23, of Kittanning, beloved son of the late Kim Johns, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in West Penn Hospital after a courageous battle with leukemia.

He was born on July 5, 1996, in Kittanning. He attended IUP Culinary School and was currently employed by Olgebay Resort in Wheeling, W.Va.

Jacob was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Beth Johns (Timothy Barger); his fiancée, Arianna Bracy; maternal grandparents, John and Carol McGinnis; siblings: Rachel (Jared) Shirley, Sarah Westlake and Zachary (Taylor) Johns; seven nieces and nephews: Kennedy, Nolan, Keaton, Sloane, Carter, Calvin and Brennan; aunts and uncles: Colleen and Brian Schaller, Steve Johns, Valerie Johns and Todd Johns; cousins: Brock, Maxwell, Jennifer, Andy, Jordan, Brook, Cameron, Todd, Michael, Brittany, Lindsey and Caleb.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kazuko Johns; and cousins, Brett and Blake Johns.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-6 p.m. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna as celebrant. Jacob's family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to , 333 E. Carson St., No. 441 E., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

