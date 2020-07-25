Jacob Franklin Shaffer, 36, of Kittanning, passed away unexpectedly from complications of the heart on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Oct. 8, 1983, in Kittanning, to James "Dusty" and Linda (Shirey) Shaffer.

Jacob worked in customer service at CVS Health.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Denea "Nea" Shaffer; sons: Connor, Cole, Christian and Clark Shaffer; mother, Linda Shaffer; sister, Jackie Shaulis; and brother, James Shaffer.

Jacob was preceded in death by his father, James "Dusty" Shaffer.

Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Per state mandate and following CDC guidelines, all people attending are required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

