Jacqueline Carolyn Hellein, 64, of North Apollo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, after injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in North Apollo.

She was born on Thursday, Sept. 30, 1954, in Camp Lejeune, S.C., to the late Ronald Phillip and Carolyn Hartman Hellein.

She loved her dogs, Ginger and Sophie, gardening, flea markets, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Susan Hellein, of Vandergrift; nephew, Ryan Thornton; step-granddaughter, Gia Mastermonico step-grandson, Anthony Morinello; and step-great-grandson, Landon; cousins, Brad Hellein and his wife, Mert, of Kittanning, and Chris Hellein and his wife, Penny, of Penn Hills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Bitzer.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. In lieu of flowers, please make donation in memory of Jacqueline to TZU Z00 Rescue, P.O. Box 3752, Grapevine, Texas 76051. Interment is private. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.