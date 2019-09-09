|
Jacqueline "Jackie" D. Bish, 81, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by her daughters.
Jackie was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Conneaut Lake, Pa., to the late F. Arthur and Helen Langley.
Jackie was a general supervisor at PPG Industries for 18 years, at which point she then answered God's call and became an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. She did her undergraduate work at the University of Pittsburgh and graduated from the Wesley Seminary, C.S.S. of Washington, D.C.
Jackie dedicated her life to serving our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was a member of the PA Conference of the United Methodist Church and was affiliated with the First United Methodist Church in Kittanning.
She served as pastor of the Chicora-Karns City Church and previously served with the Natrona Methodist Church.
She will always be remembered by her family for sharing the blessing at every gathering in (please bless this food to our bodies and our bodies to your service, in Jesus' most precious name).
An avid potter and crafts woman, she enjoyed creating ceramic masterpieces and other crafts to share with her friends and family. Jackie was also a lover of books and greatly enjoyed reading.
Jackie is survived by her three children, Jeannette (Fred) Steiger, Christine (Frank) Pastva, and Robin (Frank) Myerski and her three step-children, David (Linda) Bish, Douglas (Karen) Bish, and Vickie Bish.
She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving her is her brother, Leland Langley.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents; her beloved son Kenneth J. Shellito; her devoted husband, Lloyd Bish; her former husband, John Earhart; and her sister, Lois Munson and brother-in-law, Jerry Munson.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, at the First United Methodist Church, Kittanning, with Rev. Debra Kociban, officiating.
Additional visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the start of service.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.